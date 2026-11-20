Chuck Schumer's got a brewing revolution on his hands and it's coming from the far left of his party. Already, senator-elects across the US, as well as some already in office, have said that they won't vote for him to be Majority Leader when the Senate goes into session in the New Year. There's a blind ballot coming for those who are already there on Dec. 1, but the vote will go to the full body in January.

Far left group 50501 has demanded that the incoming Senate reject Schumer as Majority Leader and many of those who oppose Schumer do so on the grounds that he supports Israel’s right to exist in the Middle East and has voted with the majority on sending foreign aid to that nation. Many of the new crop of far-left and socialist candidates got into politics for the purpose of opposing Israel and backing their terrorist adversaries in Gaza.

Chris Van Hollen, who notoriously traveled to El Salvador to sip margaritas with "Maryland dad" gang banger and wife beater Kilmar Abrego Garcia, is challenging the long-standing party leader for the role. And Van Hollen has some backing. Incoming senators Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, socialist Islamist Abdul El-Sayed, Elissa Slotkin, Jeff Merkley, Bernie Sanders, and now Adam Hamilton have all publicly said they won't support Schumer. Speaking to MS Now, Hamilton, newly elected from Kansas, said "I'm not going to tell you who I'm going to vote for yet, it's a secret ballot when it's taken. But I will say I will fulfill my promise that I made during the campaign. And it's no offense to Chuck Schumer, he's done amazing things, but in Kansas, there's a lot of folks, Republicans and Democrats alike, who feel like it's time for change, it's time for somebody new."

In addition to Hamilton, Troy Jackson and Juliana Stratton, of Maine and Illinois respectively, have said they won't support Schumer, but they have not yet thrown their support behind Van Hollen. There are an additional 30 Senators who have not publicly committed either way. "I appreciate Chuck and all the things he's done," Hamilton went on, "Senator Schumer and all the things he's done, but at the same time y'know I'm looking for somebody who's going to bring people together, and right now in places like Kansas, y'know, there's a lot of people who don't feel that in Chuck Schumer.”

"So I'm going to fulfill what I said. I will not be voting for Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader," Hamilton said. It has been a long time since Kansas elected a Democrat to represent them in the US Senate, since 1939, when the term of George McGill, elected in 1932, ended. Hamilton was one of the new breed of far-left Christian apologists who was elected, along with James Talarico who is coming into the Senate from Texas. Talarico has not come out against Schumer, but also has not said that he would support him.