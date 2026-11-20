Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has released plans to close Rikers Island, something that he championed during his campaign. This comes at the same time that he made an appeal to NYC to raise money for the local Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The mayor posted a video on X where he touted the plans to close the jail, and claimed that it will improve the criminal justice system of New York because doing so will attend to "what a person needs" and not just "what they're accused of."

“Our administration is closing Rikers Island once and for all, and building a city where we ask ourselves what a person needs, not just what they're accused of. And in its place, we will open four borough-based jails starting in 2029.”

Stanley Richards, who serves as the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction, said that he was once jailed on the island. He was in and out of jail for robbery and drug offenses and was part of a gang. Richards advocated for the closing of Rikers because the new jails will be "closer to public transit, so New Yorkers can reach family, legal counsel, and court faster."

"They will house thousands fewer New Yorkers, which will help correctional staff better protect those in custody," Richards added. Mamdani has proposed to push back the legal deadline to close Rikers from August 2027 to the end of 2032 as there have been delays with the construction of new jails that are costing billions in overruns. The replacement jails have already cost $16 billion. He said that there would need to be a new timeline on Friday morning where said that the 2032 deadline was made necessary by the prior administration’s delays.

The plan from Mamdani also proposes that the population of Rikers, which is 6,600, should be reduced to 4,100, as the transition to the other jails takes place. At the same time, Mamdani has pushed for New Yorkers to fund the DSA. In a video posted to X on Thursday, he made an appeal to New Yorkers to donate to the local NYC DSA chapter, touting the number of politicians that have come out of the socialist organization.