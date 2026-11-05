Far-left group 50501 in Minnesota has announced a direct action in St. Paul on November 7, suggesting that they will become violent against Democrat politicians if they do not finish a list of left-wing policy demands.

A post from the group, as well as the “Solidarity Picnic Twin Cities” and “the_taxpayers” on Instagram, stated: “Democrats: we will eat you if you do nothing.”

The list of demands from 50501 included the following: "Impeach and prosecute Trump officials"

"Cut funding to all DHS operations"

"Can Jeffries and Schumer"

"Bring the 'Abolish ICE' act to a vote"

"Bring the 'Medicare for all' act to a vote"

"Grow a f*cking spine" The caption of the post stated: "Our commitment to each other does not end on Election Day. No rest until we are all free."

The group shared a flyer for the "solidarity march and jamboree" where they advertised that there will be hot dogs, face painting, music, kids’ games, and other activities. The event, the organizers said, is designed to "showcase the collective power of our community and our ability to quickly organize to take care of each other's needs and respond to authoritarianism."

The group apparently needs funding in order to pay for the "free hot dogs" and has requested donations and said they are needed "because we live in a place that makes basic necessities into profit." The group, however, wants to keep the event free for everyone. They are asking volunteers to bring a hot dog cart or food truck, shuttle transportation, participate in the parade, and called on everyone to volunteer "something else that you do that we don't know about that is weird and wonderful and you are willing to do for free."