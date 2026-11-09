Speaking with reporters on Monday, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he has “zero interest” in working with “stone-cold racist” Stephen Miller, whom Trump named White House Chief of Staff on Friday. Jeffries was asked about how he and the Democrats intended to work with the White House and if there was anyone in the White House they could see working with.

A reporter asked Jeffries if he thought Miller would be a “viable partner for Democrats.”

“No,” Jeffries replied. “Is there anyone in the administration who you think can be a good legislative partner?” Jeffries was asked.

Jeffries said, “Stephen Miller is a stone-cold racist. His track record speaks for itself, and I've got zero interest in working with that kind of individual.” Jeffries was asked if he had discussed any sort of immigration deal with Trump, and he said he had not. In a 60 Minutes interview that aired on Sunday, Trump said he would “love to do something on immigration” when asked if there was one thing he wanted to work with the Democrat majority on. It was recorded before he promoted Miller and removed Susie Wiles.

Jeffries was also asked on Monday about his message to Democrat voters. A reporter asked, “So, what's your message to Democratic voters who, I know you've seen it, where they say they don't want you to be the House Speaker. They've even called their Democratic representatives, asking them not to vote for you, given ties to AIPAC and all the things you've seen. What's your message to them?” He said, “We're going to work hard to secure the 218 votes that are necessary. It's in the hands of the caucus right now. We'll have a conversation as a caucus next Wednesday when the leadership elections begin, and then we're going to continue from that point to work as hard as we can to improve the high quality of life that the American people deserve, but do not have right now in this failed economy, and execute on all of the things that we've talked about over the last two years, such as the affordability agenda, the accountability agenda, and bringing American values to life.”