Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become the next Speaker of the House if Democrats regain control of the chamber, says he would support impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is among several members of the Trump administration whom Democrats are expected to target with investigations when they take control of Congress in January.

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Jeffries said Hegseth “has got to go” and described himself as a “hard yes” on a resolution to impeach the secretary that is expected to come before the House this week.

“The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermined our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe,” Jeffries claimed. Hegseth has been a target of those who are critical of the Trump administration over the ongoing war with Iran. Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who is retiring at the end of his term after losing his primary election, is expected to force a House vote this week on impeaching Hegseth.

Massie previously attempted to bring the resolution forward before the midterm elections, but House Speaker Mike Johnson called an early recess, preventing a vote on the measure. Impeachment resolutions must be taken up within two legislative days of their introduction. Massie is expected to renew his efforts this week, though Hegseth’s impeachment is unlikely under the current Republican majority. Additionally, a successful impeachment would not automatically remove Hegseth from office. Removal would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

Attorney General Todd Blanche told CNN on Sunday that the Justice Department would defend members of the Trump administration against impeachment efforts and investigations. He said he would be “very worried” if he were a Democrat threatening to investigate administration officials. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Aprnell also stated that Hegseth “will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points or launch phony investigations where no wrongdoing exists.”