Actor and left-wing activist Mark Ruffalo has shared a petition urging Democrats to select someone other than House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries as speaker when they retake control of the House of Representatives in January. Jeffries has been widely expected to become speaker following the Democratic Party’s victory in the midterms.

The petition, which had garnered more than a million signatures as of Sunday afternoon, argues that Democrats deserve a choice in who leads the House and calls for a “competitive election” for the speakership.

“In January 2027, members of the newly elected U.S. House of Representatives will choose who serves as Speaker of the House, one of the most powerful leadership positions in Congress. Hakeem Jeffries currently serves as House Democratic Leader and has previously been nominated by House Democrats for Speaker. If his name is put forward again, House members will have a choice to make. Hakeem Jeffries is simply not the right choice,” the petition states. “We believe the Speaker should represent the Democratic voters, not just the Democratic establishment,” it continues.

The petition calls for scrutiny of Jeffries’ public record, policy positions, campaign donors, and leadership. It also encourages other Democratic lawmakers to put themselves forward as candidates for speaker. “We are calling on every member of the incoming 120th Congress to vote against Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker in January 2027 and choose a different candidate,” the petition declares. “To Democratic members of The House of Representatives: If you believe you can better represent the priorities of the Democratic voters, now is the time to put your name forward. sign and share this petition to send a clear message before the Speaker vote: Democrats deserve a choice.”

Ruffalo promoted the petition on social media, encouraging his followers to support the effort. “Sign this petition if you want a new speaker of the house,” he wrote.

The petition was created by Democratic social media creator Nicole Whitted, who has criticized Jeffries as part of the Democratic establishment. In a TikTok video promoting the petition, Whitted bluntly declared that Jeffries should not be “f*cking speaker.” She pointed to an August meeting between Jeffries and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, as well as Democratic Representative Haley Stevens’ support of Jeffries. Stevens turned heads in the Democratic Party after she endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race. Speaking to Newsweek, Whitted said that Jeffries has “longstanding political and financial ties to corporate interests and influential pro-Israel lobbying organizations” and that his relationships “raise serious questions for me and many of those who have signed this petition about transparency, political influence, and whose interests Democratic leadership is ultimately serving."

Leftists have slammed Jeffries in the past for his ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a leading Israeli lobby group, even dubbing him “AIPAC Shakur.” AIPAC on Wednesday extended its congratulations to the more than 234 candidates from both parties who had won their races with its support, including Jeffries and presumptive Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, both New York Democrats.