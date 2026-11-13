White House chief of staff Stephen Miller sent a memo to staffers directing that they are no longer permitted to meet with lobbyists unless they receive prior approval. A memo reviewed by Politico reveals that Miller is determined to do things differently than his predecessor, Susie Wiles.

The memo states, per Politico, that “No President in history has fought more relentlessly, selflessly or courageously for the American People than President Trump. Following his example, White House staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation.”

No staffer will be permitted to hold “meetings on the White House complex with registered lobbyists related to government policy” without permission, Politico reports. One lobbyist told the outlet that Miller is “impossible to lobby, no one can do it, not even the people that you would think are closest. I think he’s more reasonable than he’s being portrayed, but he’s not swayed by lobbying.”

Miller doesn’t have a deep past with lobbyists, either, unlike Wiles. Miller’s work outside of government includes non-profit legal work and his own consulting firm. In a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, former Health and Human Services official Calley Means, a MAHA ally of HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said that the now-former chief of staff Wiles was too close to lobbyists.