President Donald Trump will have advisor Stephen Miller become the new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles as Wiles moves over to the Trump Political Operation.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!” he said on Truth Social.

Wiles said in a post to X, “Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First.” She added, “More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.”

The announcement comes after there has been some reporting that Wiles would be leaving the White House after the midterm elections, with Miller being floated as a replacement. The move also comes after the midterm election loss that took place just three days beforehand where Democrats won elections in a landslide, picking up control of the House and Senate with large majorities.