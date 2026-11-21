BREAKING: Man Who Started Deadly Palisades Fire Found Guilty In Retrial
A federal jury convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht on Friday.
A federal jury convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht on Friday.
A federal jury convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht on Friday of two felony charges connected to the deadly Palisades Fire, reversing the outcome of an earlier trial in which most jurors had supported acquittal.
Rinderknecht was found guilty of destruction of property by fire and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. His sentencing is scheduled for March 17, 2027.
The verdict follows a two-week retrial examining the origins of the January 2025 wildfire, which devastated communities across Los Angeles.
Federal prosecutors argued that Rinderknecht deliberately started the Lachman Fire around New Year's Day using a barbecue-style lighter. Investigators believe that blaze continued smoldering underground before reigniting on January 7 and developing into the catastrophic Palisades Fire.
The government's case relied heavily on cellphone records, which prosecutors said placed Rinderknecht alone near the ignition site when the original fire began.
Authorities also alleged that he contacted 911 repeatedly afterward to establish an explanation for his presence in the area.
"He made a screen recording of what he was doing with his phone, which was calling 911, to create an alibi," prosecutors argued.
Investigators additionally highlighted a question Rinderknecht allegedly submitted to ChatGPT during the incident: "Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes?"
Defense attorney Steve Haney maintained that fireworks, not his client, were responsible for the initial blaze.
The defense attempted to introduce testimony from fire investigator Michael T. Cole concerning suspected fireworks residue discovered near the fire's origin.
Cole said he photographed markings on the driveway of a mansion belonging to former NBA star Chris Bosh. However, the judge refused to admit his proposed testimony.
Bosh and his wife previously stated that their Pacific Palisades property was unoccupied when the fire began.
Prosecutors also presented an experiment conducted by federal ATF investigators using a lighter similar to one recovered from Rinderknecht's vehicle.
Video showed investigators attempting to ignite dried vegetation collected from the area. Although flames briefly appeared, the material failed to sustain combustion.
Rinderknecht's first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors split 10-2 in favor of acquittal. Prosecutors subsequently revised their indictment, dropping a timber-burning charge and narrowing the remaining allegations.
According to the California Post, Rinderknecht appeared visibly nervous but showed little reaction when Friday's verdict was announced.
One juror acknowledged initially opposing conviction before changing his position during deliberations.
Haney said he was disappointed but respected the jury's decision. Rinderknecht's father, Joel, continued defending his son's innocence.
The conviction also drew reactions from wildfire victims, including homeowner Jeremy Padawer, who argued that the verdict should not shield government officials from scrutiny over their handling of the disaster.
Outgoing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who was slammed for being overseas when the fire erupted, acknowledged the continuing suffering of displaced residents.
"No verdict can bring back the lives lost or erase the pain families have endured," Bass said.
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