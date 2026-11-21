Actor Rob Lowe who plays the lead role in Confession, the new movie written by Ben Shapiro and directed by Vaclav Marhoul, has said that every film festival rejected the movie, which has gotten an audience score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

He revealed the details of what has taken place in an interview with The Free Press, saying that the rejection is “all political.”

“It is a tough watch, but I see the movies that are celebrated out there. I see the movies that are picked for film— We got turned down by every single film festival,” he said. “Summarily frog marched out of any conversation. Now, this is a movie with me, Nick Nolte, James Franco, Emile Hirsch. I see what they're picking up, and it's all political,” he added.

“The thought would be: we'd play in a film festival, we would get some buzz, never happened, and then you know Netflix would pick it up or this would happen— crickets.” Confession stars Lowe, Franco, and Hirsch in a story from 1938 Moscow, where Lowe plays former literature professor Alexei. He is arrested and then brought to Lubyanka Prison. One of his top students, Vladimir (played by Franco) is the security officer tasked with interrogating Alexei.

During the course of the interrogation, Alexei is coerced and forced to sign a confession that accuses his priest of being a counterrevolutionary. The film draws on themes often found in books from Fyodor Dostoevsky and highlights what Shapiro characterized as the godless nature of Marxism and the Soviet Union.