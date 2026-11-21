A self-driving car in China left unattended spent a whole night trying to park itself in a basement garage, according to CCTV footage that has been circulating online. Social media users have been roasting self-driving technology over the video.

The footage, which has gone viral online, showed the empty car maneuvering around in the hundreds of parking attempts. A security guard was even seen watching the ordeal play out as the car continued to move on its own.

The owner of the car checked the car’s records, and it had reportedly tried the parking maneuver 868 times, per The Irish Sun. The show of repeated parking skills was apparently not an isolated incident. Other cars around China were also parking repeatedly in similar fashion. The display may be linked to a competition that has been encouraging drivers to use their automatic parking abilities on the vehicles.

Huawei’s second Qiankun Intelligent Driving Open is taking place from October 31 to November 13, the timeframe in which the footage originally emerged. The 14-day contest rewarded drivers for using the company’s assisted driving technology. The top 100 competitors were given Huawei points in the competition. Although it is unclear if the 868 park attempts were connected to the competition, the rules stated that the use of the driving technology had to be done between 6am and 10pm to count. The repeated parking may have also been a glitch with the software or other variables.

One social media user said of the incident, “The vehicle tried to park itself unsuccessfully 868 times while the owner was asleep and blissfully unaware of the car’s struggle. I guess when new technology fails this is what can happen!” Another user said that when you “buy Chinese” you should “expect no less.”