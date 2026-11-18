New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has named 10 judges to city and family benches, including several left-wing public defenders and judges who have a reputation for being lenient on criminals. Among the appointees is one judge who is so lenient she earned the nickname “Judge Let-em-Go.”

Reappointee Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Valentina Morales earned the nickname after releasing a shocking number of defendants. Originally appointed to the bench by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021, Morales released 83 of 101 defendants accused of violent crimes without bail between January and June of 2024. Among those was Eric Taylor, a repeat vagrant who was connected to two felony charges and nearly two dozen misdemeanors.

According to a report by the New York Post, Morales also released former convict Frankie Centeno in 2022 with electronic monitoring after he was charged with gun possession. Prosecutors had requested $100,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond. Centeno subsequently fled the country and had to be rearrested. In another case, the judge released Venezuelan migrant Walter Almachi Leal without bail after he allegedly slashed a victim with a beer bottle in 2023. She also released 18-year-old Kalifa Quattara, a gang member, with electronic monitoring following a shootout with rival gang members last year.

Morales isn’t the only questionable judge. Also appointed was Queens Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Saint-Preux, who ignored prosecutors’ August plea to hold a career criminal without bail, even though he had nearly 150 arrests on his rap sheet. She instead ordered a $10,000 bond. City officials said the nominees will face a hearing and have been vetted by the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the judiciary.