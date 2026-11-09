Gene Wu, incoming Texas House majority leader, wants Elon Musk investigated and prosecuted, he said in an interview Sunday with Eugene Daniels on MSNOW’s The Weekend.

Texas State Rep Gene Wu, recently re-elected to district 137 and chair of Texas House Democrats, wants Elon Musk prosecuted but failed to give any specifics as to what he wants Musk prosecuted for.”

Wu said, “Earlier, you played that clip from Ted Cruz. He said the word ‘persecution’. I think he’s got the wrong word. The word is called ‘prosecution.’“ Wu said, "Every single sacred rule we have, he has found some way to break it or bend it. And we’re tired of it.” He added, “Everywhere that Elon Musk goes in Texas, whether it’s SpaceX, whether it’s X AI, whatever it is, there is controversy and illegality that follows it everywhere.” However, Wu did not say what Musk's illegal actions are, or what he should be prosecuted for.

One X user asked what the illegality was and speculated that the “‘crime’ Elon committed is funding Republican campaigns in Texas.” Musk reportedly gave $455 million in the midterm elections to support Republicans, many from Texas.

Scott Galloway, marketing professor and author has called for Musk to be executed as a traitor to the West. Meanwhile, in October, Elon Musk pledged to give every child in America shares in his company, SpaceX and unveiled a flying car prototype that can fly upside down and go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in one second.

This comes as Democrats have called for Musk's companies such as SpaceX to be nationalized. Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich called on Democrat lawmakers to do so in a recent podcast where he declared: "If we have a Democratic administration — and the Democrats ought to be starting this not just with oversight hearings, but also starting laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX." Gene Wu has previously received backlash for calling White Americans “oppressors.”