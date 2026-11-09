Texas lawmaker demands Elon Musk face ‘prosecution’ as Dems say his tech companies should be ‘nationalized’
"The word is called 'prosecution'"
"The word is called 'prosecution'"
Gene Wu, incoming Texas House majority leader, wants Elon Musk investigated and prosecuted, he said in an interview Sunday with Eugene Daniels on MSNOW’s The Weekend.
Texas State Rep Gene Wu, recently re-elected to district 137 and chair of Texas House Democrats, wants Elon Musk prosecuted but failed to give any specifics as to what he wants Musk prosecuted for.”
Wu said, “Earlier, you played that clip from Ted Cruz. He said the word ‘persecution’. I think he’s got the wrong word. The word is called ‘prosecution.’“
Wu said, "Every single sacred rule we have, he has found some way to break it or bend it. And we’re tired of it.” He added, “Everywhere that Elon Musk goes in Texas, whether it’s SpaceX, whether it’s X AI, whatever it is, there is controversy and illegality that follows it everywhere.” However, Wu did not say what Musk's illegal actions are, or what he should be prosecuted for.
One X user asked what the illegality was and speculated that the “‘crime’ Elon committed is funding Republican campaigns in Texas.”
Musk reportedly gave $455 million in the midterm elections to support Republicans, many from Texas.
Scott Galloway, marketing professor and author has called for Musk to be executed as a traitor to the West.
Meanwhile, in October, Elon Musk pledged to give every child in America shares in his company, SpaceX and unveiled a flying car prototype that can fly upside down and go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in one second.
This comes as Democrats have called for Musk's companies such as SpaceX to be nationalized. Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich called on Democrat lawmakers to do so in a recent podcast where he declared: "If we have a Democratic administration — and the Democrats ought to be starting this not just with oversight hearings, but also starting laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX."
Gene Wu has previously received backlash for calling White Americans “oppressors.”
Back in February, Wu was criticized by his opponent, TX congressional candidate Nick Tran who posted a video saying that Tran was “tired of white Americans being told they should feel like strangers in their own country” and that he objected to Wu referring to shared “oppressors.”
Tran criticized Wu stating, back in 2024, that, “it’s not just Latinos, it’s not just Asians, it’s not just African Americans, it’s everybody right. We, our country and the forces that be, the powers that be, have spent tremendous time, effort and money to make sure that those groups are never united, that they always see each other as enemies, as competitors, without ever realizing that they share one thing in common, that their oppressors all are the same right, the oppression comes from one place,” adding “I always tell people the day the Latino, African American, Asian and other communities realize that they are, that they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning, because we are the majority in this country now.”
Libby’s Desk
Commentary and must-reads from Libby’s desk, straight to your inbox.
TPM Newsletter
The Post Millennial’s top stories, delivered to your inbox.