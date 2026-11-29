The Rev. Nathaniel Sanders, Catholic chaplain at Harvard University, cited the unsung hero of the Trinity, the Holy Spirit, for having inspired a surge in student and faculty conversions over the past years, with numbers continuing to rise.

“I don't know exactly what's happening besides my firm belief that the Holy Spirit is at work in the hearts of many young people,” Sanders told Fox and Friends on Saturday. “I think it’s also the product of decades of laying the groundwork for the church to begin to speak the truth boldly once again.”

According to the report, more than 40 members of the Harvard community were baptized into the Catholic faith last year, and more than 60 were estimated to do so by the end of the current year. Other churches have reported similar trends, with data from the Order of Christian Affiliated Adults noting a 115 percent uptick in the 2024-2025 school year.

Harvard notably struggled with issues of religious persecution, including high-profile instances of antisemitism, and a growing sense of spiritual alienation during the “Woke 1” era. In 2021, the school’s religious leaders elected an avowed atheist to be their chief chaplain, the New York Times reported at the time. Greg Epstein, who referred to himself as a “humanist rabbi,” touted a growing sentiment of detached religious conviction.

“There is a rising group of people who no longer identify with any religious tradition but still experience a real need for conversation and support around what it means to be a good human and live an ethical life,” he said. Since then, however, Epstein has been replaced by a Christian chaplain president, Jeff Barneson.

In 2021, the Daily Mail reported that nearly 40 percent of the student body identified as atheist or agnostic, while only 17 percent identified as Catholic. Sanders told Fox and Friends that he thought the pendulum swing signaled a void that needed to be filled in society at large.