A good guy with a gun helped Philadelphia avert a post-Thanksgiving disaster after encountering a knife-wielding man at the LOVE Park Christmas Village who wasn’t there to carve up leftover turkey.

The unidentified assailant died from a gunshot wound to the head Saturday night after he allegedly targeted the wrong robbery victims, whose party included a 21-year-old man with an active conceal-carry permit.

“It appears that this is a case of self-defense,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said, according to CBS News. “However, whether or not this is a legally justified act of self-defense will ultimately be determined by the district attorney's office, and they will be looking at all of the facts and circumstances related to this case, to determine whether or not that is a legal and viable claim of self-defense,” Pace added.

Philly DA Larry Krasner is a notoriously soft-on-crime Soros plant, meaning the defendant may wind up being punished like prior good Samaritans, including George Zimmerman, Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny. All three of the high-profile defendants were acquitted in their respective trials after citing self-defense laws. With the matter still under police investigation Sunday, no charges had yet been announced as of Sunday morning.

“It's unclear exactly what words were exchanged, but a knife was displayed toward the group of individuals,” Pace said. “At that point, the individual with the gun pulled out a gun and shot him one time in the head.” The shooter, also unidentified in local reports, was said to have cooperated with police at the scene. After the shooting, he approached a group of officers to notify them of what transpired, Philly’s NBC10 reported.