Roy Police have arrested an illegal immigrant from Mexico who has been linked to multiple robberies of Del Taco restaurant locations in Utah.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez Carmona, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, per ABC4. According to video footage of one of the robberies at the Roy Del Taco, a man entered the restaurant with what appeared to be a knife in a bag on October 29. He ordered the workers to give him the money and then he left in a silver Jeep.

There were similar robberies at the West Point Del Taco on August 18 as well as October 26 and 28. An employee identified Gonzalez Carmona as a possible suspect, and some of those robberies also saw the suspect brandish a knife. At the West Point Del Taco, one staff member had worked with Gonzalez Carmona before and said they thought they recognized his voice. Gonzalez Carmona was employed at the Roy Del Taco. Police found in the investigation that he had used someone else's Social Security number to get the job at the Del Taco location.

Authorities also linked the suspect to a robbery at a Del Taco on June 15, 2025. Cell phone records of Gonzalez Carmona showed him traveling to the various Del Taco locations on the same days as the robberies around the same time. Gonzalez Carmona denied having any part in the robbery, but also reportedly asked police how they could "help if it was him."