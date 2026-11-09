Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman who is a suspected Chinese spy, leading to an investigation by the company’s board. This comes as concerns have been raised after reporting that the company may have sold chips to fake companies in China after approval from the Trump administration.

The report of the chips going to companies with questionable credibility came from the New York Times. One of the companies that the chips were sold to included New Matrix, but the report found that the building tied to the company is empty. The owners of The Matrix also have ties to Chinese private equity firms that the US has put on a trading blacklist for allegedly helping Beijing acquire sensitive semiconductor companies.

Right after the report from the Times was published on Saturday, another shoe dropped for the company, when Huang wrote in an email to staff, "To my colleagues at NVIDIA, I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." Nvidia's board has opened an independent investigation as there have also been reports that the woman Huang was seeing is a spy for China.

"Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American," he said in the letter concerning the reporting. After Huang admitted to the affair with reporting about the suspected spy, the company's stock dropped over 5 percent in premarket trading on Monday. The admission from Huang followed reports that Huang had been the target of former Megaspeed International executive Alice Huang. The two are not related. US intelligence agencies suspect that she is a Chinese spy.