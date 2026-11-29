A coalition of billionaires, unions, and political organizations helped finance the Democratic campaigns behind a historic election sweep in Texas during the November midterms. Contributions came from both liberal and conservative megadonors.

According to campaign finance disclosures reported by Fox News, billionaire Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was among the largest individual contributors to Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, donating approximately $1.2 million to her campaign. Several of his relatives also contributed smaller amounts.

Pritzker, whose family amassed its multibillion-dollar fortune through Hyatt Hotels, has been speculated to be a potential Democratic presidential contender in 2028. His financial support for Hinojosa has sparked further speculation that she could play a role in the future of Democratic Party politics given the electoral power that Texas holds. Jessica Livingston, co-founder of the tech incubator Y Combinator, donated $150,000 to Texas Democrats. Several members of the Walton family, whose relatives founded Walmart, also donated to Democratic candidates.

The financial support extended beyond Democratic donors, however. Miriam Adelson, the widow of billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and a major financial backer of President Donald Trump’s campaign, supported Democrat Nathan Johnson for Texas attorney general. The Adelson-funded Texas Sands PAC donated $125,000 to Johnson’s campaign. Adelson’s donation comes as the Republican candidate for attorney general, Mayes Middleton, had opposed more gambling establishments in the state, an industry where Sheldon Adelson made much of his wealth.