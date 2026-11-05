If you have looked at your 401(k) today, it is probably lower. You can thank the midterm elections.

The markets and investors have grown fearful that the forthcoming Democrat-controlled Congress will halt the build-out of more data centers and technology, leading to a large sell-off, tanking major stocks and indexes.

Stocks plummeted on Thursday, erasing the slight gains that were seen in the wake of the midterm elections as fears spooked investors on AI-related stocks. The stock price for Nvidia dropped 8 percent, erasing all gains that had been made on the stock in 2026. Similarly, Microsoft, Intel, Google, and the major tech stocks saw major sell-offs. In the span of just a few hours, over $3 trillion was erased from the stock market. The Nasdaq composite declined by 5.2 percent, the S&P 500 declined by 4.2 percent, and the Dow Jones fell by 1800 points. The sell-off has largely been attributed to fears that there will be heavy regulation and pauses on AI technology.

One post from a Democrat that was making the rounds on X that stoked the fears came from Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari. She wrote, "Top of the Democratic agenda on day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence." The post has over 12 million views. Senator Bernie Sanders—who previously held an anti-AI panel with two Chinese scientists on Capitol Hill—posted a video to X, saying that Democrats "must enact a national moratorium on AI data centers, must pause advanced AI development, and ban superintelligence."