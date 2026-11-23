It has been revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the first game in the franchise to feature a nonbinary character. That character, played by nonbinary actor Jesse James Rose, is unkillable in an effort to “mitigate anti-trans violence.”

Rose, a biological male who goes by “she/they” pronouns, made the revelation in a post to Instagram on the launch day for the highly anticipated video game.

Rose wrote, “I can FINALLY share that I play the first-ever nonbinary character in the Grand Theft Auto franchise! Absolutely wild to find out THIS was the super-secret game I spent weeks and 17 NDAs filming 3 years ago.” Motion capture and facial scanning were used to scan Rose into the game. Per Polygon, Rose plays the museum curator Cygnus. Rose said that “To mitigate anti-trans violence, I was assured that players would not be able to inflict violence against my character.”

Rose said that GTA 6 “was one of the most inclusive & caring sets I’ve ever been on,” and that those on production “ensured I was comfortable and gendered correctly.” The actor added that “SO many trans people besides me are featured in GTA VI as other roles, designers, writers, etc…take a note, theatre and TV! We are employable & profitable!!!”

Users on social media criticized the decision. One user wrote, “This messed up morality of considering bigotry the greatest of evil is unironically gonna destroy all of us.” “These people will screech about ‘oppression’ every chance they get while getting special treatment in the biggest media release in history,” another wrote.