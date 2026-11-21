Not to be outdone by Variety, which nominated trans actor Hunter Schafer to be the next Bond girl opposite Robert Pattinson , gay magazine “Them” shared their list of seven trans-identified males who they think should play 007’s love interest. “Them” is really invested in making sure that viewers see Pattinson flirting with a man in a dress and depriving a woman of the iconic role.

Emira D’Spain, who was featured on reality TV show Bravo’s Next Gen NYC. His next role will be in The Traitors, but D’Spain’s greatest claim to fame was as the “very first Black trans Victoria’s Secret model in 2022,” Them reports. Them taps Schafer, just as Variety did. Schafer was one of the many stars of Euphoria, which also starred Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Schafer, says Them, “has an air of mystery about her that would make her perfect for the role.” The one question we’re asking is if Bond would be in on the joke. Yasmin Finney is next up on Them’s list. Finney played Rose Noble in Doctor Who and has already let his wish to be a Bond girl out into the universe, saying in 2022 “I love James Bond films. Every film I’ve seen, I’ve always thought, ‘I’d love to be that cool, sexy Bond girl. It has never been done before, so it would be amazing to do it.” Pedro Pascal’s brother-turned-sister Lux is on Them’s list, too. The trans Pascal sibling has been in a number of films and shows, including Los 80, La Juaria, Juana Brava, and Queen of Coal. Brother Pedro has been an outspoken lefty in Hollywood, notably anti-Trump, pro-socialist, and backing all things LGBT+. Them touts London-based trans activist Munro Bergdorf as “pair[ing] beauty with brains.” Bergdorf has been big in the trans activist space, screaming about women who know he is actually male and claiming discrimination despite a successful career. Bergdorf has gone after JK Rowling and other women who are prominent women’s rights campaigners and advocate against men like Bergdorf using women’s facilities. “Pose” cast member Indya Moore is also a trans activist who has taken aim at JK Rowling. “I mean, it’s just so dumb,” Moore said of Rowling in 2020. “She’s not even understanding how much death and violence are behind all of those opinions that she’s sharing on social media right now. Like she’s contributing to so much violence through her airing out her thoughts and ideas and opinions. She’s contributing to a stigma that is continuing to take our lives today.” Them thinks Moore should be the next Bond girl. The one word named Nef, who played Dr. Barbie in the feminist forward film Barbie. She’s also been in the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon, and Transparent. “She’s a writer, model, and actress,” Them writes, “proving that she can conquer just about anything, including 007.”

Pattinson was named as the next Bond, but it’s unlikely that audiences will see a new Bond film until at least 2028. Six actors so far have played James Bond, star of the Ian Fleming novels that were made into films. Sean Connery was first with 6 films, followed by George Lazenby with one, Roger Moore with the most Bond films under his belt at 7, Timothy Dalton with 2, Pierce Brosnan with 4, and the most recent, Daniel Craig, with 5. The last Bond film was released in 2021.