"We could totally see Schafer and Pattinson sharing flirty banter before going head-to-head against some baddies — and just imagine the looks on that press tour!"

Robert Pattinson is teed up to be the next James Bond, 007, but who will be his Bond girl? The icon role has been one set aside for beautiful, mysterious women who embody that certain something of desirability, unattainability, and have a vibe that's just a little on the bland side so she doesn't steal focus from the heroic star. One thing that is key about a Bond girl is that she's super sexy, and she's a she, she's the stuff of fantasy.

She's beautiful, she looks great in a bikini, she's always ready for a rescue, but she's also got a generic come-hither stare, one that's interchangeable with the other Bond girls. A quick glance through the Bond girls of history reveals only a few women whose memory has stood the test of time, and to be honest, they are all in recent Hollywood memory anyway: Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh, Jane Seymour, Diana Rigg.

But the new Bond girl, well, she might be a MAN, baby, to channel Austin Powers. Trans actor Hunter Schafer is on a list put out by Variety of "Bond girls we’d like to see." About Schafer, Variety writes: "Not only would Hunter Schafer make history as the first trans Bond girl, she’d be a damn good one. Schafer has proven her acting skills over and over in 'Euphoria' and is about to level up as one of the stars of the 'Blade Runner 2099' series, which will undoubtedly have some intense action scenes. "Yet she’s still at the phase where scoring a Bond role could completely catapult her career. We could totally see Schafer and Pattinson sharing flirty banter before going head-to-head against some baddies — and just imagine the looks on that press tour!"

Does that work for everyone? Seeing Bond flirt with another man? Would it be sexist writing for Schafer to be portrayed as a damsel in distress? Or is it only sexist when actual women need rescuing? Schafer was asked about it when he appeared on the red carpet for the new Amazon series Blade Runner 2099 and was asked whether or not he'd like to be a Bond girl. "Yeah, I mean, I don't know who wouldn't," he said.

It seems pretty clear that were Hollywood to cast Schafer as a Bond "girl," it would be a way to convince men to be attracted to other men, to eschew their natural impulses toward women and simply go for the trappings of femininity, regardless of the package within that wrapping. Schafer is a simulation of a woman, not a woman, and while the Bond girl is always unattainable, she is also always a girl. Schafer would be an illusion within an illusion. A study out from GLAAD over the summer showed that there's been a decline in roles for trans and non-binary persons in Hollywood, television, and streaming. Elliot Page, formerly Ellen, complained on a podcast that no one had been calling since her role in The Odyssey, where she played a male soldier and was roundly mocked for it. Other trans actors have been concerned that they haven't had enough work to qualify for SAG/AFTRA health insurance, while still others have said they're going back to looking for service work.