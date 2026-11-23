“I think people have this idea like I’m getting a thousand offers all the time,” said super star actress and singer Jennifer Lopez on a recent podcast. “And even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things and I had to kind of create things for myself."

Lopez has been in 44 films, starting in 1986 with My Little Girl. She starred in Selena, Anaconda, Out of Sight. The Wedding Planner, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and dozens of others. She released her first since 1999 followed by a major, successful music career. But none of that was good enough for Lopez, who believes that were it not for racism against the beautiful, wealthy Hispanic actress, she would have had even greater fame and wealth.

“And the reason I think is because I just wasn’t the typical kind of like, to be honest, like white actress, do you know what I mean, and it’s still kind of the same thing today,” Lopez told Popcast. “There’s a certain thing that they look for and it’s more diverse now, for sure, and that’s good, but because of that you have to kind of create your own lane in a lot of ways.” “If I want to do something, or if I’m—I don’t wait for somebody to offer me, like I’m hoping this is not, and then it something comes along, great,” she said.

In addition to complaining about her success, she also told Popcast that she took issue with the documentary made about her by her ex-husband, superstar Ben Affleck’s production company. She told the hosts that she felt the film “overshadowed” her music and that she should not have given control of her documentary to “somebody else.” That somebody was Affleck and his production company Artist Equity. “I’m going to say I was in full creative control of the music, which I made first, and then I was like I want to make this mini movie musical. Those things I was in total creative control of. I was not in control of the other thing,” she told Popcast.