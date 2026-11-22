The Cambridge Dictionary has announced its 2026 Word of the Year, and it is “human.” During a year that saw the rise of artificial intelligence, persistent and serious chatter about the alleged coming end of human usefulness, those at the Cambridge Dictionary decided it was time to recognize that which we all are.

“Human, adjective, relating to people, as opposed to animals, machines, or gods,” reads the definition. Human, of course, is also a noun, but the dictionary people are specifying what it is in the context solely of a descriptor. In explaining “why human?” the dictionary states:

“Throughout history, the adjective human has signified people, as opposed to animals and gods (and, more recently, machines). Increasingly seen in compounds such as human-written, human-generated, and human-made, it now also denotes that something is created by or typical of people as opposed to AI. “It’s possible that this shift is simply a natural linguistic development, reflecting the ubiquity of AI, but it could be evidence of something more interesting: a turning point in our attitude towards artificial intelligence.”

This is a true first in human development, when suddenly we must differentiate between that which is human-made and that which is made by the machines we have created. The question becomes: is that which is created by human-made machines human-made itself or is it something apart from what we are? The Cambridge Dictionary defines artificial intelligence, noun, as “the use or study of computer systems or machines that have some of the qualities that the human brain has, such as the ability to interpret and produce language in a way that seems human, recognize or create images, solve problems, and learn from data supplied to them.”