Joe Biden’s poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, has been studying at Oxford University and has posted a video speaking out against American academic Nathan Cofnas. Before a bookshelf with volumes organized by color, Gorman called Cofnas, a self-described race realist, a white supremacist and said he had no place speaking at Oxford.

Hundreds of protesters heeded her call by showing up to express their anger at Cofnas, who was due to give a speech. He has been ridiculed for his research, in which he has come to the conclusion that there are innate intellectual differences between races.

“Far right off campus,” read signs held by demonstrators outside the talk as they chanted “Shut him down.” At one of the world’s most prestigious schools, there are some idea that cannot be discussed. The protest followed a petition 30,000 signatures strong saying that Cofnas should not be permitted to speak. Cofnas was invited to speak by a student group who said that they were interested in “rebalancing” representation and that Cofnas has been “repeatedly victimized.” Oriel College said they were endorsing the talk simply because it was occuring, saying that the event going forward “does not imply endorsement by the College of the views of its speakers.”

Cofnas was one of the most prominent critics of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday, alleging that he had committed plagiarism in his academic work. He was fired from Cambridge in April 2024 over his controversial research and subsequently became a researcher at Ghent University in Belgium. However, six days after the confirmation of his plagiarism allegations led to Ardey’s Aug. 14 suicide, backlash prompted the trans proctor who hired Cofnas to suspend him.

“I am literally so ashamed to be an Oxford student right now,” said Gorman. She noted that Cofnas was being hosted at Oriel College at the university to speak and called him “the white supremacist who believes that in a fair, meritocratic system, black people would ‘disappear’ from almost all high positions outside of sports and entertainment. “Now,” she went on, “Cofnas is also the critic who kickstarted a lot of the scrutiny directed against Jason Arday, the University of Cambridge's youngest black professor, and after weeks of these attacks in the media on his character, Arday ended up taking his own life.

“Now there are claims going around that this event is about freedom of speech that it's organized by students who are part of the Oxford University's Reform Society. That this is not an endorsement. I would argue it's something far more sinister. Enablement. It sends a very clear message to students of color and faculty and staff at Oxford that racism is welcome here, and that the voices of hatred that can drive such attacks against you that you would take your own life are welcome here.” She called on people to show up and protest the speaking event, which is exactly what they did.

“Now,” Gorman said, “if you're as enraged about this as I am, consider signing ongoing petitions that this event be canceled. Reach out to Oriel College as well as the Oxon University's Reform Society and demand that this be canceled. And if you're in the area, show up to the peaceful protest happening that day.” Cofnas has said that his research is not a moral perspective. In a Wall Street Journal article, he maintained that he was misunderstood.