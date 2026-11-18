The IRGC sent him to the United States to avenge the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

A Pakistani man who admitted to working for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was sentenced Tuesday to 27.5 years in federal prison for a foiled murder-for-hire plot that he believed would target Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

US District Judge Eric R. Komitee sentenced Asif Merchant, 48, to 330 months in prison in Brooklyn federal court. A jury convicted Merchant on March 6 of murder for hire and attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Merchant testified that his Iranian handler named Trump, then-President Joe Biden, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley as possible targets. Merchant believed Trump was the intended target. The Justice Department said the IRGC sent him to the United States to avenge the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020 during Trump’s first term. During the trial, Merchant testified that he had initially offered to help Iranian operatives move money to evade US sanctions. He claimed he went along with the assassination plot because his relatives in Iran were under threat. “I had no other options. My family was threatened,” he told jurors. Prosecutors said the IRGC also tasked him with stealing documents.

Merchant arrived in the United States in April 2024 and approached an acquaintance for help. The acquaintance alerted the FBI. Merchant later paid $5,000 to men he believed were hitmen who were actually undercover officers. Agents arrested him in Texas on July 12, 2024, before he could leave the country. The following day, Trump was wounded in an unrelated assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Justice Department unsealed the case in August 2024. Its initial announcement did not identify a target, but investigators believed Trump and other current or former US officials were potential targets.