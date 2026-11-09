In a London courtroom on Monday, actor Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. This comes after he was found guilty earlier in November of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday. The jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court found him not guilty of two other counts of rape, and one count of attempted indecent assault, which had been reduced from indecent assault in October.

Justice Joel Bennathan told Brand during the Thursday hearing that he would be given a “significant custodial term,” and the actor was kept in custody over the weekend.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Bennathan said that Brand had become a “sexual predator” during his rise to fame. “You were clever – and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic.” He added, “You had also become a sexual predator.”