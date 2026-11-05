After a weeks-long trial in the UK, actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court found him not guilty of two other counts of rape, and one count of attempted indecent assault, which had been reduced from indecent assault in October.

Justice Bennathan told Brand that he would be given a “significant custodial term,” and the actor is being kept in custody until sentencing on Monday, per Deadline.

The rape count Brand was found guilty of stemmed from allegations by a woman who claimed that she had been anally raped by Brand at his London home in 2009 after meeting him backstage at his stand-up show. She said she gave him consensual oral sex backstage, consented to having vaginal intercourse at his home, but was flipped around by Brand and anally raped. Brand had said that the anal intercourse was consensual. He was found not guilty of the rape count relating to a woman who alleged Brand had raped her after meeting him at the 1999 Labour Party Conference. She alleged that she invited Brand back to her room, where he raped her. Brand had argued that the encounter was consensual.