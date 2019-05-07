Trudeau seeks Trump’s help on China

Canadian officials have told Reuters that the federal government has reached out to the United States for its assistance in dealing with China, who began blockading our agriculture exports in March and detained two citizens late last year.

Diplomatic tensions between China and Canada began after RCMP arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who now faces extradition to the U.S. for alleged violations of American sanctions on Iran.

In the days following Meng’s December 2018 arrest at Vancouver International Airport, China detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and have since accused the pair of espionage.

In March, relations with China took another hit after it began suspending Canadian canola imports which threaten to strand $2.7 billion, or 40 percent of annual production.

Late last week, the communist state hit our agriculture sector again by suspending import permits for a pair of major pork producers in Quebec.

But according one official, getting the U.S. administration of Donald Trump to pay attention to Canada’s concerns have been met with sentiment like “dealing with China is tough” while another official confided that “this administration doesn’t like us very much.”

