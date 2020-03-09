Democrats celebrate coronavirus outbreak at CPAC

Reports that an attendee at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus has been met with widespread concern on social media. But news of the potential spread of the deadly illness hasn’t stopped some Democrats from expressing glee at the possibility that it has infected President Trump and other high-profile Republicans in Capitol Hill.

Following the conference, a CPAC attendee was tested positive and was quarantined at a New Jersey hospital, which confirmed that he had been carrying the virus prior to attending the event.

As Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar have committed themselves to self-quarantine following personal interactions with the Wuhan Virus carrier, Democrats have taken to Twitter to call the situation “karma.”

Regurgitating the lie about how President Trump called the Wuhan-based coronavirus, or COVID-19, a “hoax,” Democrats tweeted expressions of glee en masse in replies to the American Conservative Union’s health notification, as in replies to journalists and news publications carrying the report.

Democratic Strategist Adam Parkhomenko posted a particularly egregious tweet, telling conservatives that the coronavirus infected CPAC attendees because "God hates [them] for touching [them]selves."

"You brought this upon yourselves, sinners."

A user named “Disgusted American” tweeted: “That’s called Karma. Do they still think it’s a hoax?” His sentiments echoed that of many other responses.

“I'm TOTALLY ok with Trump continuing to have his YUGE rallies,” wrote @TrydaTwinMom. “Survival of the fittest.

“Thoughts and prayers,” wrote users KarenK and Top Gunn, mocking the stereotypical conservative response to tragedies.

“Sweet lord, there is a god,” stated another user, as if God’s plan involves killing people you disagree with politically.

“The Science deniers may get a front row seat to Natural Selection,” wrote noted science fan @DavidGreatLakes.

Among other things, Democrats mocked the prayer session Vice President Pence gave with his committee to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Others critical of the VP have also rushed to blame him for an outbreak of HIV in the town of Austin, Indiana, during his tenure as the state’s governor in 2015, following reports that he was heading up the Wuhan Virus task force.

“Ok, now quarantine everyone who was spreading fascism at the conference,” wrote Charles Louis Richter.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who wore a gas mask on the House floor to express the danger the Wuhan Virus poses, was also subject to mockery on social media by Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko, who wrote: “Matt Gaetz who joked around with a mask is probably on his way to get tested for Coronavirus right about now with the CPAC news.”

Gaetz has defended his stunt. He told TMZ: “Look, members of Congress are human petri dishes. We fly through the dirtiest airports, we touch everyone we meet, so if anyone’s gonna get coronavirus, it’s totally gonna be Congress.”

