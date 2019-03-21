Did the Liberals just lose a vote on the budget? If so, the government might just have lost confidence

During a vote on the 2019 budget, the Liberals might have been caught sleeping by the opposition.

The Liberals likely didn’t have the numbers in the House to win a vote. The Speaker is allowing certain Members to vote who may or may not have been eligible to vote. https://t.co/ukyPuAVHdK — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) March 21, 2019

Conservative MPs are alleging dozens of Liberals were ineligible to vote on a spending provision earlier this afternoon during the filibuster.

Right now in the #HoC folks: Did the governing Liberals just lose a vote on a budget matter? Speaker being asked to rule if there were enough Liberals in the House as voting began. If he rules no, the govt will have lost a confidence vote. And you know what that means #elxn43 — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) March 21, 2019

Members must be in the House when a vote is called to be eligible to vote. The Opposition says Liberals did not have enough members present and those votes of the alleged 52 stragglers should not count.

Rising on a point of order shortly after 5pm EST, Conservative MP Larry Maguire asked the speaker to review the video to see who was present or not when the disputed vote was called.

The speaker said he would take the request ‘under advisement’.

Voting continues in the Commons as the Conservative filibuster has eclipsed 24 hours.

The filibuster was triggered by Conservatives after the government voted against a motion to allow former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify a second time on the SNC-Lavalin matter.

The filibuster is a line-by-line vote on budgetary spending items; each considered a confidence vote in the government.