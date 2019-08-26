Dog found on roadside with slit throat, duct-taped snout

Police in Middletown, just over 50 kilometres north of Cincinnati, Ohio found a dog on the roadside with her throat slit and snout duct-taped.

A man driving by the area on August 17th saw the dog lying near the road, according to the Facebook account of the Butler County Sheriff.

According to CTV News, When it was discovered that the dog was bleeding from her neck, she was immediately taken to a veterinarian.



Fortunately, she survived.



For Immediate Release… August 23, 2019 We Need Your Help/Animal Cruelty… Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 23, 2019

“This is appalling, words cannot describe the disgust I’m feeling right now,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in the Facebook post. “We will work diligently to find who did this and seek justice.”

Rescuers discovered a microchip inside the dog, whose name was later revealed to be Dani. She was adopted in 2011.

The Sheriff tweeted, “I love animals and take these cases very serious(ly),”