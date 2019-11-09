DON CHERRY: Accused of racism on Coach’s Corner for saying not enough immigrants wearing poppies

It’s Hockey Night in Canada again and you know what that means: People on Twitter are getting triggered by Don Cherry again.

The Twitter mob was losing their minds Saturday night because Grapes, 85, called out newcomers for not paying their respects to Canada’s soldiers during the leadup to Remembrance Day by wearing poppies.

Donning a double-chested solemn black suit with a commemorative patch to honour Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers, Cherry pointed out how he doesn’t see too many native-born and newcomer Canadians properly paying their respects to veterans, fallen soldiers and active service members. Cherry said he hesitated to play his historic commemorative video on air tonight, as no one wears them in Mississauga, where he lives, and “forget downtown Toronto, no one wears the poppy” but spoke to a veteran, who convinced him otherwise, and told him to run it for those who do don them.

Cherry triggered a lot of anger on Twitter when he said immigrants should honour those who fought for our freedom and way of life they came here to enjoy: “You people love–they come here whatever it is–you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price.”

By Sunday, the furor over his comments was so large online, with many calling for him to be fired, that Sportsnet put out a press release.

“DON’S DISCRIMINATORY COMMENTS ARE OFFENSIVE AND THEY DO NOT REPRESENT OUR VALUES AND WHAT WE STAND FOR AS A NETWORK. WE HAVE SPOKEN TO DON ABOUT THE SEVERITY OF THIS ISSUE AND WE SINCERELY APOLOGIZE FOR THESE DIVISIVE REMARKS,” read the press release in all caps and signed by Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley.

ICYMI here's Don Cherry being a POS by shaming immigrants for not buying poppies pic.twitter.com/kwTugoZGI6 — Eduardo Razo (@_eddierazo) November 10, 2019

He also addressed the controversy surrounding his lack of sympathy for the Sabourin injury, stating he knew that Sabourin was not hurt when he put his thumbs up as he was being carted off the ice. “I have been in the game a long time” and “putting up thumbs mean extremities, c’mon!”

Ron defended his co-hosts comments, stating that the Cherry’s giggles were to mock him, not Sabourin.

Last week’s Coach’s Corner Cherry upset the Twittersphere after laughing at Ron Maclean’s concern over Ottawa Senator Scott Sabourin being seriously injured from a major hit that knocked him out.

This week, Cherry also lauded Robby Fabbri’s fresh start with the Red Wings, Adam Lowry’s tough and veteran role with the Jets, and Max Domi’s incredible story with diabetes and his relationship with his dog, among other hockey stories. Cherry and MacLean’s show took a sad turn when they acknowledged and mourned the loss of two young hockey players in the community.

@CBC I’ve never seen Don Cherry emotional like tonight. God bless veterans. — remilajoie (@remilajoie) November 10, 2019

Listening to Don Cherry on coaches corner this evening, he is furious with to the people of Toronto for not wearing a poppy for Remembrance Day. No wonder Toronto voted for Trudeau as he doesn’t respect our veterans either , the people that gave us our freedom ! — 🏒 Frank Baert (@FrankBaert3) November 10, 2019

Earlier this week in an interview with Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun, Cherry said, “They couldn’t care less… they enjoy the freedoms the soldiers, sailors and airmen died for but that’s it.”

Most in Toronto don’t give a darn about #RemembranceDay , @CoachsCornerDC says

“They couldn’t care less. They enjoy the freedoms the soldiers, sailors and airmen died for but that’s it,” he tells @joe_warmington https://t.co/Bp57lnRZkD#LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/76Lk2f5yBO — Jonathan Kingstone (@TorSunCity) November 9, 2019

In defence of Cherry, photographer Veronica Henri noted that her research into how many in the Toronto community were wearing the commemorative poppy were sad, as only about 10 percent of individuals in the downtown Toronto area were seen wearing it.

Here are some examples of people who got upset on their Saturday evening over Grapes’ views:

This is exactly why I don't wear a poppy. Even apart from the militarism that is inextricably part of the whole ritual, poppy fanaticism is often just barely disguised white supremacist rhetoric about "real Canadians" vs. ungrateful interlopers. https://t.co/vJlPx0IWkB — ishmael (@iD4RO) November 10, 2019

It it long due time for Don Cherry's Coach's Corner to be cancelled.



His xenophobic comments being aired weekly are deplorable.



You know why black and brown kids don't enjoy hockey? Because of the deep-rooted racism, which we get to hear EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK. on national TV. https://t.co/IuNrE2FqZC — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) November 10, 2019

“Shut up and dribble.”

“Stick to sports.”

“Keep politics out of sports.”



If you are of these mantras… well here is Don Cherry blasting “you people” who come here to Canada… for not wearing poppies.



Your mic 🎤 is on.



pic.twitter.com/bUZeggHLtZ — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) November 10, 2019

Don Cherry has the most crazy uncle energy of any major sport personality since John Madden. Except Cherry has a lot of "Old Man Yells at Cloud" vibes mixed in. — Harry Swartout (@HarrySwartout) November 10, 2019

Don Cherry just live on air



1. Said Patrick Roy has tourette's

2. Made a racist comment about " you people" not wearing poppies.

3. called insulin "diabetes stuff."

4. Said Scott Sabourin wasn't even hurt cause he could give a thumbs up.



Why is this guy still on tv? @Sportsnet — Mathieu Lessard (@MattyTheMunson) November 10, 2019

my annual saturday night hockey tradition is wanting to punch don cherry out — maha (@mahaaaay) November 10, 2019

Appalled at the thinly veiled racism and xenophobia spewing from @CoachsCornerDC tonight. @RonMacLeanHTH did nothing to stop it, @CBC @hockeynight allowed the racism to go unchecked. How dare you, all of you, allow this rhetoric to receive national attention. #DonCherry must go. — Sarah Tuckey, PhD (@stuck85) November 10, 2019

https://twitter.com/binnsy1138/status/1193335865810046976

Can Don Cherry hurry up and fucking die jesus christ. — Pat (@ffsLehkonen) November 10, 2019

Really Don Cherry? I wear a poppy as well as every one in my family. Now, I haven't brought one in a while but I donate when I see them. As for people in downtown Toronto not wearing them..bs. I was at Eaton Centre today & I saw a ton of people wearing them. — Mary Ann (@lavonne9876) November 10, 2019