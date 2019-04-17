Ford government invests $1B in affordable housing and homelessness aid

The Ontario government has announced over $1 billion in government funds to be put towards fighting homelessness and improving the affordable housing situation in the province.

The investment, which is part of the government’s “Community Housing Renewal Strategy” and it is unclear how much each municipality will receive from the funds.

“Our government believes Ontario families shouldn’t have to live in buildings with crumbling walls, leaking roofs and broken elevators,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Steve Clark today in Newmarket.

The money is expected to be put towards repairs, simplifying rent and freeing up affordable housing wait lists, among other efforts.

“We are putting families first and investing more in housing and homelessness, including supportive housing, than any other level of government,” said Clark in an Ontario Government news release.

