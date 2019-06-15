Doug Ford to take part in York Region Pride Parade

The Premier of Ontario will be going to York Region’s Pride Parade.

According to a recent Global News article, “York Regional Police have confirmed … that Premier Doug Ford will be taking part in the York Region Pride parade in Newmarket Saturday afternoon.

#BREAKING @globalnews has learned Premier @fordnation will be marching in York #Pride Parade w/ @YRP officers at 3pm in Newmarket. Ford has refused to take part in @PrideToronto parade as @TorontoPolice are banned from marching in uniform. Ford’s office declined comment #ONPoli — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) June 15, 2019

The decision is interesting as the Premier earlier faced criticism for saying that he will not be participating in the Toronto Pride parade on June 23, he made that choice as the Toronto parade excluded uniformed police officers.

The Ford government has argued that publicly funded events such as Pride should be inclusive of everyone.

York Regional Police are not banned from the York Region Pride Parade.

What do you think about the Premier’s decision?

