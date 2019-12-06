Ed the Sock whitewashes Trudeau’s past racist actions

I’ve written quite a bit about how Justin Trudeau’s extended history of blackface has come to define not just his party, but the liberal movement at large.

Now Ed the Sock, otherwise known as Steven Kerzner, one of Trudeau’s most vocal defenders on social media appears to be dead set on proving me right.

The 52-year-old sock puppet decided to post the following tweet on Thursday, arguing that the only time Trudeau wore blackface was when he was a teenager and that by extension because he had helped people of colour, we should move on.

To all you morons who keep referring to #Trudeau as 'blackface' for something he did as a teenager, apologized for & became an adult supporting POC – shut the fuck up already. Not only were none of you perfect in high school as teens, you're assholes as adults. Bunch of schmucks. — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) December 6, 2019

This, of course, ignores the far more extended history of Trudeau and blackface. As many now know, Trudeau wore blackface more times than he can remember, and according to himself, only learned that it was racist when he became a member of parliament.

Within moments, users pointed out that Trudeau had done the act from the age of 15 until he was at least 29.

The Sock’s response?

Aladdin wasn’t blackface, and because there is no “North American” parallel, it didn’t count as racist intent.

When he did blackface, he was about 15. The Aladdin thing wasn't blackface, there's no parallel in Norht America between the history of blackface & 'brownface', a term very few brown ppl had ever heard of. He got carried away w/the role. Not smart but not racist intent either. — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) December 6, 2019

At this point, I had to step in.

1. It was jet black.



2. My skin colour is not a costume.



3. Nice of you to attempt to white wash a moment of racism. https://t.co/5VMgiX8i8K — Seyed Ali Taghva (@Ali_Taghva) December 6, 2019

Sadly, the sock doubled down arguing that brownface was simply “racially insensitive” rather than racist and Trudeau had apologized.

Of course, this reasoning was flawed as well.

Blackface is racist. Brownface is racist. Trudeau only apologized because he was caught, and the PM has stated that he viewed blackface itself as not racist until multiple years after the Aladdin incident.

He apologized because he was caught.



Brown face is also racist.



Your attempt to pretend it isn't is truly shameful. https://t.co/sRlZkSHOmA pic.twitter.com/8OhPreiFJN — Seyed Ali Taghva (@Ali_Taghva) December 6, 2019

While this instance has shown just how far many will stoop to defend the nation’s disgraced PM, it is by no means new.

Even during the election, Liberal MP Judy Sgro attempted to make light of the issue by arguing that black Canadians in her riding actually grew to love Trudeau even more because he had decided to put on blackface.

These instances should truly worry the public, as defenders of the Liberal PM repeatedly try to minimize the actual damage caused by his decisions.

For example, imagine for a moment how young people online who may be fans of the Sock or any of the other Liberal MPs who have put their foot in their mouths could be reading these defences of Trudeau.

Could those kids be potentially be led down a path of believing that brownface is ok?

Hopefully not, but what stops them from thinking “if the PM can do it, why can’t I?”

At this rate, it certainly isn’t the consequences.