Ed the Sock whitewashes Trudeau’s past racist actions

Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
2 mins read

I’ve written quite a bit about how Justin Trudeau’s extended history of blackface has come to define not just his party, but the liberal movement at large.

The 52-year-old sock puppet decided to post the following tweet on Thursday, arguing that the only time Trudeau wore blackface was when he was a teenager and that by extension because he had helped people of colour, we should move on.

This, of course, ignores the far more extended history of Trudeau and blackface. As many now know, Trudeau wore blackface more times than he can remember, and according to himself, only learned that it was racist when he became a member of parliament.

Within moments, users pointed out that Trudeau had done the act from the age of 15 until he was at least 29.

The Sock’s response?

Aladdin wasn’t blackface, and because there is no “North American” parallel, it didn’t count as racist intent.

At this point, I had to step in.

Sadly, the sock doubled down arguing that brownface was simply “racially insensitive” rather than racist and Trudeau had apologized.

Of course, this reasoning was flawed as well.

Blackface is racist. Brownface is racist. Trudeau only apologized because he was caught, and the PM has stated that he viewed blackface itself as not racist until multiple years after the Aladdin incident.

While this instance has shown just how far many will stoop to defend the nation’s disgraced PM, it is by no means new.

Even during the election, Liberal MP Judy Sgro attempted to make light of the issue by arguing that black Canadians in her riding actually grew to love Trudeau even more because he had decided to put on blackface.

These instances should truly worry the public, as defenders of the Liberal PM repeatedly try to minimize the actual damage caused by his decisions.

For example, imagine for a moment how young people online who may be fans of the Sock or any of the other Liberal MPs who have put their foot in their mouths could be reading these defences of Trudeau.

Could those kids be potentially be led down a path of believing that brownface is ok?

Hopefully not, but what stops them from thinking “if the PM can do it, why can’t I?”

At this rate, it certainly isn’t the consequences.

