Edmonton man arrested after setting fire to 13 vehicles in daylight arson attack

An Edmonton man has been apprehended by the police after lighting several vehicles on fire on Whyte Avenue on Friday.

Bystanders stepped in to perform a citizen’s arrest in a local Starbucks.

A video of the incident has been circulating on the internet which shows the individual in question pouring gasoline onto cars with a jerry can and then setting them on fire.

Two men stepped in to tackle the suspect, who have been dubbed by the internet: “Hawaiian shirt guy” and “2×4 guy”.

“I was so scared that one of those cars was going to explode because it was right in front of the restaurants across the street,” said Jeff Halaby, who was carrying a 2×4.

“I thought, well I can’t go out there without anything in my hand,” said Halaby. “I found a four-foot piece of baseboard and thought well, this is better than nothing. I ran across the street to cut him off because I didn’t want him to continue walking closer to Whyte Avenue.”

One of the vehicles set on fire had a driver in the front seat. Nobody was injured in the incident.