Edmonton police hunt a man with devil horn tattoos on his face

Edmonton police are searching for a 240 pound man with tattoos on his neck and face, including devil horns on his forehead.

Emil Cuthland, 33, is wanted for violations of his statutory release after serving two-thirds of his sentence. Police say he has a violent history.

Cuthland is 5’11”, has brown eyes and dark brown hair with a variety of ink that is difficult to miss.

Besides the nod to Beelzebub on his head, Cuthland’s tattoo collection includes a blue bird and stars on his neck, a tribal tattoo for his chin, Gs in a diamond pattern on his right cheek and the word T-I-F-F-A-N-Y.

Anyone who knows Cuthland’s whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.