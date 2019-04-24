Edmonton police search for two who may have information on homicide

Edmonton police have released photographs of two people they believe may have information about an unsolved homicide from late 2018.

The specific case involved Police being called to an alley near 118th Avenue and 82nd Street at about 9:40 p.m. on Oct.17, 2108, where officers found Virgil Quinn, 36, in need of immediate help.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died the next day.

Homicide detectives are looking to identify a man and a woman last seen at the bus stop near 118th Avenue and 83rd Street at about 8 p.m.on October 17, 2018, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the individuals shown is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567Call: 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477Call: 1-800-222-8477 or online by clicking here.

