Elizabeth May parades in a gas-guzzling 1994 Dodge Viper but wants Canadians to switch to electric vehicles

During the 121st Island Farms parade in Victoria, British Columbia, Green Party leader and MP Elizabeth May was seen riding in on a 1994 Dodge Viper.

Currently, the Green Party’s platform advocates for Canadians to switch their vehicles for more environmentally friendly electric options.

One of the party’s policies is to reward Canadians who opt for electric vehicles, and punish those who purchase cars that are not fuel-efficient.

“[The Green Party will] offer scale-based rebates of up to $5,000 for the purchase of the most efficient vehicles, including electric vehicles, and scale-based fees on the purchase of inefficient vehicles,” claims the party’s website.

When critics pointed out the evident hypocrisy behind the decision to parade in a gasoline vehicle, May seemingly brushed it off.

“It was a rainy ride for sure, and not a Green vehicle. Local #yyj volunteer Pat Peron owns this 1994 Viper. I rode where parade organizers asked me to. :)” replied May to critics on Twitter.

Recently, the Green Party announced its climate plan which aims to replace all vehicles with an internal combustion system in Canada with electric engines by 2040.