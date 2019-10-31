Alberta

EnCana leaving ‘terrible development’, ‘death blow’ for Canadian energy sector: Alberta experts

As far back as 2007, EnCana was shedding Canadian assets, beginning with its holdings in the Mackenzie River basin (Northwest Territories) after the writing was on the wall for the failed Mackenzie Gas Pipeline.
As far back as 2007, EnCana was shedding Canadian assets, beginning with its holdings in the Mackenzie River basin (Northwest Territories) after the writing was on the wall for the failed Mackenzie Gas Pipeline.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
4 mins read

EnCana’s exodus from Canada did not begin on Thursday with the company’s announcement it’s relocating corporate headquarters from Calgary to Denver, Colorado.

A year ago, $7.7 billion in EnCana capital was not invested in its Canadian resource plays; instead it was directed stateside to purchase Texas-based Newfield Exploration. Then in February of this year the company cut 15 percent of its staff, across the board.

But even before these developments, as the investment climate soured for exploration and production (E&P) firms in Canada, in March of 2018 company chief executive Doug Suttles denied there were plans to uproot EnCana’s Calgary head office.

All that changed this morning as the material exit of HQ for the oldest petroleum company in Canada, and its subsequent rebranding to Ovintiv Inc. was made official, the latest in a series of major setbacks for Canada’s energy industry.

“E&Ps are very out of favour in Canada right now, all of them. They’re trading at the lowest valuations we’ve ever seen and it’s been that way for quite some time,” said Richard Masson, an industry veteran and senior fellow at University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

“And it’s because the whole sentiment in Canada is we can’t get things done, we can’t get things built. Even when we go through the most thorough regulatory processes imaginable.”

Masson is referring to the embattled Trans Mountain expansion project, a proposed $7.5 billion twinning of an existing bitumen pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby, British Columbia that the federal government nationalized last year.

“Kinder Morgan was essentially going to shut it down and walk away so if we wanted it to get built, the only option was for the federal government to buy it,” Masson said.

“So that’s a very negative signal for international investors, for U.S. investors…it doesn’t directly affect EnCana, but it speaks to the fact we’ve got to get our house in order if we’re going to be competitive internationally and keep more jobs in our industry.”

As far back as 2007, EnCana was shedding Canadian assets, beginning with its holdings in the Mackenzie River basin (Northwest Territories) after the writing was on the wall for the failed Mackenzie Gas Pipeline.

EnCana’s December 2012 partnership with PetroChina resulted in the Canadian company relinquishing a 49.9 percent stake in its Duvernay Formation natural gas fields in Alberta and earlier that same year, it sold Mitsubishi a 40 percent interest in B.C. gas fields.

While at the end of that year, EnCana’s North American workforce was nearly 4,200 strong, staff cuts this past February reduced its payroll list to approximately 2,650 employees, including those at its recently acquired Newfield operation.

In the wake of today’s EnCana decision, Senator Douglas Black called it “a terrible development” and said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should take immediate action, “to salvage confidence in the oil and gas industry.”

“The PM must acknowledge that the natural resource industry is important to this country and that he will do what it takes to protect it,” Black told The Post Millennial.

“Just as any government would protect the high-tech industry or the aviation industry or the car industry, we must have a crystal clear signal that this industry matters to Canada.”

The Alberta senator has repeatedly expressed scathing criticism of the Trudeau government’s Bill C-69 – most notably during committee deliberations this year – an overhaul of the environmental assessment and regulatory processes passed during the previous government, as well as the tanker ban (C-48) on the northwest coast of B.C.

“These bills have created an environment where investors have concluded that we cannot invest in Canada,” said Black. “And as we’ve seen today with EnCana, a leading Canadian company, has decided that their mind and management is better served by being outside this country.”

In 2012, EnCana was the largest producer of natural gas in the country.  Today it is literally moving to United States, a decision that Masson suggested would likely ripple through other E&P boardrooms in Alberta.

“For Canadian companies to go to New York and tell their story, it’s not as easy and I think what EnCana is saying is, they’ve decided that they don’t want to wait for that (investment climate) to get better,” Masson said.

“They’re going to move and become more of a U.S. company that U.S. investors are going to be interested in long-term… I hope it doesn’t lead to others doing it, but I can say there will be lots of companies thinking about this for the next few months for sure.”

Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs, the party’s natural resources critic, called the news “devastating” and blamed Trudeau for “driv(ing) Canadian energy companies…south of the border.”

“After historic levels of energy investment have already left Canada under Prime Minister Trudeau’s watch, it’s no coincidence that even the largest Canadian oil and gas companies are leaving,” Stubbs said in a statement.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers declined to comment on EnCana’s decision and told TPM that the association does not speak to the business decisions of their members.

*Correction: an earlier version of this story identified Senator Douglas Black as a Conservative. Black was appointed to the Upper Chamber in 2013 by Conservative PM Stephen Harper, and changed his designation to ‘independent’ in 2016 – The Post Millennial regrets any confusion this may have caused.

Alberta
Business & Finance
Canadian News
Oil Sands
Related Posts Recommendation
Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada used to be home to 4 of the top 10 areas where mining investment was most attractive. The annual survey by Fraser Institute shows that Canada has dropped off.

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

Jason Kenney has held a press conference today where he addressed the coronavirus and the recent collapse in oil prices.

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Oil companies are facing insolvency and Canada is facing a dramatic run on the loonie. Despite this, Trudeau is spending his time at a feminist conference.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

An Alberta-based trucking company serving the province’s dying oilpatch has closed its doors due to a creditor-imposed bankruptcy.

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

The Alberta finance minister will reportedly be announcing a plan to kickstart the economy and create new jobs on Monday.

Do Albertans deserve art?

Do Albertans deserve art?

Alberta gets the shaft when it comes to Ottawa’s art spending across Canada. Do Albertan’s not deserve their fair share of art?

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills, Alberta.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his plan to table what will be “Bill Number One” of the next session of Alberta’s next legislation.

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

A 4-1 decision in the Court of Appeal of Alberta has found the Trudeau’government Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act unconstitutional.

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau’s government gave nearly $10,000 of taxpayer money to an organization that has funded and organized anti-pipeline movements.

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

A list of 41 Nobel Prize winners have signed a petition urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop the Teck Frontier mine in Alberta.

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

A group of four Albertan Members of Parliment have signed the Buffalo Declaration, which demands a series of reforms to the constitutional arrangement.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

Most Read Alberta

1.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck

An extraordinary scene unfolded in Edmonton this afternoon as Edmonton citizens drove to the site of an anti-pipeline train blockade and tore it down.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck
2.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses

A recent study by Statistics Canada revealed that Alberta and B.C. have lost 36,000 jobs in November alone.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses
3.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy

Randy Boissonnault, an Edmonton Centre MP and a special adviser to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, told reporters Thursday that Justice Minister David Lametti is still pursuing his pledge to make conversion therapy a criminal.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy
4.

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter

Jillian Ratti released a video on Twitter of her ranting about Jason Kenny and the UCP

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter
5.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy

In her testimony, Krause went on to detail the Trudeau government’s history of resisting pipelines, saying that when Trudeau said he would approve the Trans Mountain pipeline, he scrapped the Northern Gateway pipeline, which had already been approved.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy
6.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors
7.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
8.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget

Alberta’s UCP Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen led the way in reducing the government’s spending within the new budget.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget