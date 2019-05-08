ENOUGH ALREADY! More rain and snow expected in Ontario

What’s the deal with the weather this year in Ontario?
According to public weather alerts by Environment Canada parts of Ontario could be facing low-pressure systems as well as rain or snow in various communities. There is a concern of low-level areas being flooded.
The following communities in northern Ontario have received the most severe warnings:
- Chapleau – Gogama
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Greater Sudbury and vicinity
- Kirkland Lake – New Liskeard – Temagami
- Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney
- North Bay – West Nipissing
- Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
The following communities in southern Ontario have received the most severe warnings:
You can view the list of other special weather advisories in Ontario by clicking here.
