American News

EXCLUSIVE: Man who assaulted pro-Trump teen is an antifa supporter

Patrick Bradley, the man who assaulted a pro-Trump teen in New Hampshire, is an avowed supporter of the far-left Antifa movement.
Ian Miles Cheong Montreal, QC
3 mins read

A Windham, New Hampshire man named Patrick Bradley has been charged with several counts of assault and disorderly conduct after he attacked three people, including a minor, for supporting President Donald Trump. An investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that Bradley is an avowed supporter of the far-left antifa movement.

After casting his vote in the Democratic primary at Windham High School, the 34-year-old walked by a Trump for President campaign tent and proceeded to assault Trump campaigners. Police say he “slapped a 15-year-old juvenile across the face.” When two adults attempted to protect the boy, Bradley allegedly assaulted them too. Police stated that Bradley is also accused of destroying Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock down the tent.

The Post Millennial can reveal that Bradley, whose presence on Facebook remains online and unredacted by the platform, was a member of the antifa movement through the far-left punk scene.

On Facebook, Bradley shared numerous posts communicating his support for antifa over the past year, including a post by the trans activist and leftist webcomic “Assigned Male,” which carries the text: “The government won’t tell you that they are fascists, but they will tell you anti-fascists are their enemies.”

Bradley also shared a leftist meme posted by the Socialist Rifle Association of Seattle mocking critics of communism and Joseph Stalin.

On a post dated to February 8, 2019, Bradley also criticized antifa’s critics: “Somebody said antifa was a terrorist group because of their protests at Berkeley where they set things on fire. So what does that make sports fans?”

On January 19, 2019, Bradley posted a meme insinuating that the Covington Catholic school kids were the same as white supremacists in 1963 who opposed interracial friendships and racial equality for African Americans. The Covington kids were falsely accused of racism and harassing a Native American activist by members of the press. CNN has since settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit with the kids for defamation.

As noted by Andy Ngo, Bradley is also a fan of the Portland-based band Rum Rebellion, members of which have ties to the Antifa movement in Oregon. One of its members was arrested at an Antifa riot and was also present at the scene where antifa activist Sean Kealiher was killed.

In addition to his associations with antifa, The Post Millennial has discovered that Bradley has an extensive history of arrests and violence including drug possession and assaulting a police officer.

Bradley is not the only leftist activist to commit a politically-motivated attack against Trump supporters. Earlier this week, 27-year-old Gregory Timm of Jacksonville, Florida, drove through a Trump for President campaign tent. Timm recorded the attack on video, but lamented to arresting police deputies that he was upset the video ended “before the good part.”

American News
Antifa
Assault
Donald Trump
