EXCUSE HIS FRENCH: Trudeau says immigration values test A-okay in Quebec, open border a problem

After the past few years of Trudeau’s Liberals accusing the Conservatives of being bigoted racists and fearmongers for calling out the government’s lax attitude to the open border, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau showed it was all just a nasty smear campaign when on Thursday night at the official French leaders’ debate he agreed with the people he previously implied were racists.

“[Quebec Premier] Mr. Legault lowered the immigration levels for Quebec because Quebec has a lot of power over immigration, more than any other province, and that’s a good thing because of Quebec identity and the need to protect the French language. And if he wants to apply a values test then he can do that and it’s appropriate,” said Trudeau, according to the English translation of his French (verified with other French speakers), at the debate during the immigration discussion.

When asked if the average 50 people illegally crossing into Canada through Roxham Rd. everyday in Quebec was a problem, a two-faced Trudeau said in French what a lot of English Canadians have been waiting to hear in their own language, “Yes, it is a problem.”

Since Trudeau’s “#WelcometoCanada” tweet was seen around the world, hundreds turned into thousands who illegally cross the border every year to bypass the third safe country agreement and make refugee claims in Canada instead of America. Sure, U.S. President Donald Trump cracking down on illegal immigration down south led to a lot of people looking for a new home, but Trudeau advertising it to the world’s 75 million displaced people and billions of impoverished was a major catalyst for people to start breaking the law in droves and butting the lineup to emigrate to Canada.

(The National Post found the number of inquiries to Canadian embassies of those interested in moving to Canada from across the world skyrocketed after Trudeau’s ill-advised tweet flew far and wide. I’ve also anecdotally heard from several people travelling abroad in less fortunate countries that they heard from the locals—once they informed them they’re Canadian—that they wanted to come to Canada because they heard about Trudeau welcoming anyone who wants to come to Canada.)

Now before the Leaders’-Debates-Commission-approved journalists (many of who seem to take their directions from the government on how to think and report on immigration) get bees in their bonnets and accuse me of being a fake news peddler, let me say this: No, it isn’t factually incorrect to say these people are jumping the immigration queue when thousands of other would-be Canadians patiently wait years to come here. Sure, the Trudeau government has pointed out that the government officials processing those illegally entering the country are different than those processing immigration and refugee applicants abroad. But at the end of the day the government has finite resources to process these claims and the more directed at those illegally entering the country means less for those— and there is significant backlog—waiting years to get the green light to come here. Also, if it isn’t butting the line when someone flies to America, then crosses illegally into Canada instead of filing an application and waiting to get approval then I don’t know what else to call it.

Here’s another FYI for incurious pro-immigration absolutist journalists: It’s also correct and accurate to say those that cross the border at an unofficial port of entry committed an illegal act (sometimes understandably if they’re being sent back to a dangerous homeland) when crossing into Canada not at an official border checkpoint. Most of the mainstream media decided to let the Trudeau government dictate the language on this to a vague “irregular” border crossings wording once the government decided to change its own language to that dishonest euphemism.

Earlier this year I contributed as a freelancer to news outlet and think tank True North, investigating the effects to the homeless shelter system in Toronto due to the influx of migrants coming in from Pearson Airport under false pretenses and border jumpers being bused out from Quebec in the thousands. What I discovered was a two-tier system, overwhelmed by the sudden increase of thousands of more homeless.

To accommodate this massive increase in the homeless population, Toronto city hall the last few years has paid to rent out entire hotels (as well as some motels), spent $3 million to rent a large office building now being converted to another homeless shelter for migrants, erected three prefabricated giant tents costing at least $7.5 million (not including operational costs). Meanwhile, the City of Toronto has indefinitely kept open outdated shelters and respite facilities planned to be shuttered years ago, where the mostly domestic homeless population gets way fewer services.

Despite Quebec encouraging the majority of refugee claimants to emigrate to Toronto, somehow when the provinces and cities were asking for Trudeau to compensate them for the added costs—which immigration experts have told me will run up to billions—of accommodating all of these new people, Quebec got a disproportionately high amount of the tens of millions doled out by the federal government to help cover the added costs.

Migrants staying at hotels get working WiFi, cleaning services, their own room and shower, and other luxuries not extended to others in the two-tier shelter system. Furthermore, there is a special housing allowance one can seek after being in the shelter system for over six months that allows individuals to have their rent subsidized for up to four years, even while they have a job. Why wouldn’t refugee claimants staying in nicer hotel facilities wait six months to find a place and job if it means they can have the government help pay their rent?

(Meanwhile, Trudeau is being stingy with Indigenous people and Canadian veterans.)

On top of this, Trudeau waved the visa restriction for Mexican travellers which has resulted in a spike in refugee claims from Mexico, many of whom will ultimately have their refugee claims rejected once a hearing— that takes an average of two years—is heard. In the meantime, these refugee claimants can receive welfare and healthcare courtesy of hardworking taxpayers while waiting. The Trudeau government’s disposal of the Mexican visa requirement also reportedly resulted in over 400 drug cartel hitmen, go-betweens and importers coming to Canada in the last couple of years.

Pointing out these uncomfortable truths is the unpleasant work for any honest journalist covering the immigration beat. I am proud our country welcomes many newcomers, but it’s important Canada has a sound immigration and refugee system that’s policy informed by what’s fair, fiscally and culturally responsible and safe. Instead much of

Instead of informing the public, most of the English Canadian press pump out propaganda (including bogus fact checks) like this CBC video below.

(Oddly it’s been largely crickets from CBC and the rest of the government-funded mainstream media on Trudeau condoning a values test, something they had a collective conniption over when Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch said the same in English.)

Despite the deluge of dishonest coverage on immigration, the Liberals’ own internal government polling of Canadians found the vast majority were not impressed with the border situation, especially first-generation Canadians who worked very hard to get to Canada and establish themselves here.

It’s time more honest news outlets informed English Canadians about the reality of the situation so that a two-tongued Trudeau’s doublespeak in French—while in English slandering his critics and denying there’s a problem at the border he’s largely responsible for—unravels.