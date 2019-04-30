Facebook Dating launches “secret crushes”

Are you ready to replace your Tinder profile with a Facebook account?

The company hopes you are. Facebook dating is now launching a feature called “secret crush” which will allow users to select up to nine individuals in their social circle which they have an interest in.

Those selected will receive a notification that an individual is interested in them. According to an article published on the Verge, this notification will be sent to users even if they have not made a dating profile on the site.

If they use the same feature and match with the individual who originally was interested in them then both individuals will be notified, much like other swipe-right applications.

The app will be limited to individuals who are eighteen and older and will be only usable on mobile phones.

Facebook Dating is currently available in Canada, Argentina, Columbia, Thailand, and Mexico.