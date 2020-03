Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all currently down for many users in Canada, Europe, parts of Asia, and the US.

Users currently receive a ‘this site can’t be reached’ message.

The following map by Downdetector shows the overall global impact.

All three of the social networks belong to Facebook.

The platforms previously went down roughly one month ago on March 13th.

Update: The site is now operating in Canada.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.