Fan sends flowers to Kevin Durant, apologizing on behalf of all Canadians

Two-time Finals MVP and NBA Champion Kevin Durant sustained an injury in the 2nd quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals and in that moment, the Scotiabank Arena decided to cheer.

Unbeknownst to them, the injury would prove to be more severe than it seemed and Durant would not be able to return to the game, and later Warriors General Manager Bob Myers spoke out about the injury.

General Manager Boby Myers

Later on, NBA players across the league reacted to the fans cheering, including some of Durant’s own teammates.

Warriors DeMarcus Cousins

Stephen Curry On The Emotional Roller Coaster of Game 5

Steph Curry put it perfectly. It seemed “out of character” for the Raptors fans, who are known for being some of the best in the league, to react like that for a player being injured.

One fan has decided to take it into his/her own hands and send flowers to Durant, apologizing on behalf of Canadians everywhere.

"I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada — prayers for recovery."



A Raptors fan sent flowers to the Warriors as an apology for the cheers after Kevin Durant's injury. 👏



(via @KleinschmidtJD)https://t.co/uaBRaPcJwk pic.twitter.com/blSx2uFpdU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2019

While the Warriors and Raptors travelled to Oakland on Tuesday to wait for an all-important Game 6 on Thursday, Durant travelled to New York to receive an MRI.

While many are speculating that the injury can be career-changing for the league MVP, there is no official report yet.