Crime

Fast food, fast crime: Ottawa’s Burger King and McDonald’s have a violence problem

Ottawa frets over declaring “climate emergency” while police chief, councillor beg McDonald’s, Burger King to help restore law and order at downtown restaurants
Ottawa frets over declaring “climate emergency” while police chief, councillor beg McDonald’s, Burger King to help restore law and order at downtown restaurants
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
2 mins read

As protesters assembled at Ottawa City Hall this week demanding council declare a “state of climate emergency”, local police were at wits’ end with lawlessness occurring at a downtown McDonald’s and nearby Burger King.

Last week, an early morning sex-assault at McDonald’s Rideau Street franchise, just blocks from Parliament Hill, prompted Ottawa’s top cop Charles Bordeleau to sound the alarm on CTV News.

In his missive to McDonald’s Canada CEO he shared with the outlet, Chief Bordeleau writes “to request immediate attention and action … (for) ongoing criminal activity and social disorder.”

“Criminal activity surrounding this location has reached a critical level with more than 843 calls for police in 2018 alone,” describes Bordeleau of law-enforcement action akin to Sisyphus pushing a rock.

“Officers attend this location on a daily basis to address issues including vagrancy, liquor license violations, illicit drug use, and incidents of violence,” his plea to McDonald’s Inc. continues.

In January, a gangland shootout inside a Burger King just east of Rideau St. in Vanier spurred similar reaction from city councillor Mathieu Fleury.  The next day, Fleury demanded that BK brass get involved, lest Ottawa’s French quarter Whopper franchise be lost forever to criminals.

Burger King shooting coverage:Click here

“We’ve tried to reach out to the franchise, we’ve had meetings with the store manager, and we’ve reported it to police,” Fleury told media the day after one man ‘known to police’ was in hospital and the hunt was on for three suspects.

“If I were Burger King today, I would bring top officials in to have a conversation with me and Ottawa Police and engage with the community, but we’re struggling to get them involved or interested.”

Byward Market, Lowertown and Vanier have long been magnets for scofflaws and miscreants, and crime there, particularly near and inside the McDonald’s reached “critical level” in 2018, lockstep with record high gun violence throughout the city the same year.

Early Thursday morning in Byward Market, a 22-year-old man was shot dead on York Street and Sussex, two blocks north of the Rideau St. McDonald’s.

Barely 12 hours before and under a cloud of a desperate police chief begging for McDonald’s help (not city hall’s) to fight violent crime at their capital city cheeseburger outpost, the Committee on Environmental Protection, Water and Waste Management was gripped with a more pressing ’emergency’.

Urged on by climate activists outside city hall, councillors voted 6-2 in favour of a motion that the Mayor and the entire municipal council will consider next week: issuing a state of emergency in Ottawa, because of climate change.

CBC Ottawa: ‘A few hundred’ rally for climate emergency

“If it was symbolic, it would not be here [at committee]. I wouldn’t let it get to this point,” said Councillor Scott Moffatt, in defence of declaring a ‘climate emergency’ for the city’s residents and 11 million tourists who visit each year.

As for addressing more immediate threats to public safety, since Chief Bordeleau went public with policing woes at the McDonald’s establishment, franchise owner Adeel Hashmi has scaled back the restaurant’s hours from 24/7 service to 6am-10pm.

As Bordeleau noted in his letter, police calls to the Byward Market’s golden arches have been on a marked rise since 2014, responding to myriad incidents including this Big Mac smackdown:

Crime
Ontario
Related Posts Recommendation
Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Traffic stop in Quebec finds loaded guns, meth, cocaine, and morphine

Traffic stop in Quebec finds loaded guns, meth, cocaine, and morphine

Bilaal Mohammed, 33, is being charged with possession of a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine.

Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment

Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment

The release of Pacific Northwest-based antifa activist Jamal Oscar Williams is endemic of failed programs that endager public welfare.

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

The Ford government its announced its plans to ivenst an addition $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

Toronto police have located 14-year-old Shammah Jolayemi. The boy is safe and has been transported to the hospital for a…

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old North York boy screamed for help as he was pushed into a Jeep by two men. Police are asking for the public’s help.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Multiple schools were on lockdown in Nova Scotia due to the threat of an active shooter. An 18-year-old man was arrested and a handgun found nearby.

Most Read Crime

1.

Antifa activist charged with felony hate crime for anti-Semitic attacks

An antifa activist with a history of violence and threatening behaviour across the Pacific Northwest has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge.

Antifa activist charged with felony hate crime for anti-Semitic attacks
2.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism
3.

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans

Joseph Matthew Smith, now going by Josie Smith, is a convicted pedophile who has molested children as young as one. Now they’re set to be released due to them becoming trans.

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans
4.

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings

Vandals have spray painted several buildings in Winnipeg Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, local RCMP HQ, and MP Dan Vandal’s office.

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings
5.

Jessica Yaniv appears in court on weapons charges

Jessica Yaniv appeared today in B.C. Provincial Court. Yaniv is facing two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon violating the Firearms Act.

Jessica Yaniv appears in court on weapons charges
6.

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention
7.

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”

Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters to death with a walking cane while inside prison serving a life sentence.

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”
8.

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart

Two men, walked into a Walmart in the US and proclaimed that they has coronavirus in what appears to be yet another publicity stunt.

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart