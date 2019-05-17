Ontario father and son charged with possession of explosives granted bail

A father and son from Richmond Hill, Ontario who were charged with possession of explosive materials and a detonation device have been granted bail.

On May 9th, York Regional Police arrested Mahyar Mohammadiasl (18) and Reza Mohammadiasl (47) after receiving a tip from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The pair were summarily arrested and their place of residence was searched by the authorities. Shortly after Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale announced that the arrest posed no threat to national security.

Today a Toronto judge has granted the pair bail at $50,000. The two are expected to appear in court again on June 6th.

It is clear unclear what the nature of the explosives were.