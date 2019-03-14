Federal government memos reveal border agreement with US “no longer working”

A memo prepared for Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen obtained by Global News shows internal anxiety about the Safe Third Country Agreement.

The agreement which is supposed to cover asylum claims from either countries is being taken advantage of using loopholes and irregular border crossings.

Under the agreement, asylum seekers must make their claims in the first country they arrived in. Meaning that the tens of thousands of illegal migrants crossing into Canada

The border situation is expected to cost taxpayers upwards to $1 billion over the year.

“With the recent influx of asylum seekers to Canada, the Safe Third Country Agreement is no longer working as intended,” claims the memo.

“Asylum seekers are evading the Canada-United States Safe Third Country Agreement by crossing into Canada between ports of entry where the agreement does not apply. This has brought to our attention gaps that may be creating a pull factor for people to cross illegally into Canada.”

Illegal border crossings along the US-Canada border have continued unabated into 2019.

